BREAKING: UK report proposes sweeping changes for OTs

A UK parliamentary committee calls on the Theresa May-led administration to set a date for all Overseas Territories to legalize same sex marriages. The report goes further to say that, if it’s not adhered to, it should be imposed by Order in Council.

This is one of several sweeping recommendations handed down Wednesday (20 February) by the UK parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee that looked into the future of the UK Overseas Territories relationship.

The Cayman Islands is currently waiting on the court ruling on the issue of same sex marriages, but the Committee has other plans.

In its report Global Britain and the British Overseas Territories: Resetting the relationship, the Committee said, “It is time for all OTs to legalise same-sex marriage and for the UK Government to do more than simply support it in principle. It must be prepared to step in, as it did in 2001 when an Order in Council decriminalised homosexuality in OTs that had refused to do so.”

Another recommendation that has far-reaching is the consequences is removing belongership and its equivalents.

It said these provisions are wrong and is calling for UK residents to have voting rights and for them to be allowed to run for office in Overseas Territories.

“While we recognise that the OTs are small communities with unique cultural identities, we do not accept that there is any justification to deny legally-resident British Overseas Territory and UK citizens the right to vote and to hold elected office.”

The report stated that belongership elevates one group of British people over another and risks undermining the ties that bind the UK and the OTs together in one global British family.

“The UK Government should initiate a consultation with the elected governments of the OTs and work with them to agree a plan to ensure that there is a pathway for all resident UK and British Overseas Territory citizens to be able to vote and hold elected office in territory. In its response to this report the FCO should lay out a timetable for this consultation process and set a deadline for phasing out discriminatory elements of belongership, or its territory-specific equivalents.”

The Committee also addressed the issue of public beneficial ownership registries, saying the UK government must “provide a clear and detailed timetable for the publication of registers of beneficial ownership in each OT – in line with Parliament’s recognition that this is a matter of national security.”

The UK government has committed to allow OTs to create registers by 2023, but the Committee disagrees with any delay in implementing the registers.

“We cannot wait until public registers are a global norm and we cannot let considerations of competitiveness prevent us from taking action now. The lowest common denominator is not enough. While law enforcement agencies in the UK appear to have made relatively little use of their powers to request company information from the OTs, it is vital that this information can be accessed by the public, both in the UK and in countries where public money has been stolen by kleptocrats whose actions harm the UK and its allies,” the Committee said in the report.

