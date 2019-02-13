IDG
Businesses say mixed $$ response to high season, KAABOO

February 12, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
With KAABOO being less than three days away, some stores said they are benefitting from its looming presence, while others are hoping it brings the crowds it’s projecting. Tortuga senior sales and marketing representative Nik Koster said sales have been on the upswing. As the hype surrounding Cayman’s biggest music festival builds, Mr. Koster said he’s been seeing more interest in his stores and his cash registers have been busy.

“Our four stores on Seven Mile Beach are continuously busy, the sales continue to grow and you can see with KAABOO there’s a lot of excitement on the island. We’ve noticed our hotel orders, especially on Seven Mile Beach have continued to increase on the wholesale side,” said Mr. Koster.

Someone who isn’t feeling the dollars and cents of that excitement is Coconut Joe’s manager Chowtee Dave. Mr. Dave said he is keeping his fingers crossed that some of the 10,000 expected to come to KAABOO, will visit his restaurant.

“Last year around this time the place was buzzing with activity, it’s much slower this year. But we are hoping with KAABOO things will pick up,” said Mr. Dave.

KAABOO will be held this Friday (15 February) and Saturday (16 Saturday).

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

