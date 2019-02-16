It was a busy day at the Owen Roberts International Airport Friday (15 February) as 47 planes occupied the tarmac.
In a photo shared by the RCIPS Air Operations Unit Friday showed limited parking space.
The Cayman Islands Airports Authority told Cayman 27 17 flights landed Friday (15 February) and just before 5 p.m. there 47 in total were on the ground.
The CIAA between Wednesday (13 February) and Thursday (14 February) 30 flights landed at ORIA.
Busy day at ORIA: 47 planes touched down
