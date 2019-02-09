Canada’s Jamaica High Commissioner touches down

Canada’s High Commissioner to Jamaica Laurie Peters touched down in Cayman this week.

High Commissioner of Canada stationed in Jamaica, Her Excellency Laurie Peters paid courtesy calls on top Government officials during her two-day visit over Wednesday 6 and Thursday 7 February.

On her first official stop in the Cayman Islands, the High Commissioner met and chatted with Deputy Premier Hon. Moses Kirkconnell and Attorney General Hon. Samuel Bulgin on Wednesday. On Thursday, she met His Excellency Governor Martyn Roper, Ministers Hon. Tara Rivers and Hon. Joseph Hew; Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands’ Acting Deputy Chief Officer Mrs. Lyneth Monteith.

She also briefly chatted with the Premier, Hon. Alden McLaughlin prior to departing the Government Administration Building.

Her Excellency was accompanied by Senior Trade Commissioner Richard York on visits with Ministers on Thursday.

Additionally, at a reception organised by the High Commission, she met with Canadians on island, Ms. Peters said.