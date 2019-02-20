IDG
Caribbean Tourism Organisation sees bright future for region in 2019

February 19, 2019
Caroline James
The Caribbean Tourism Organisation was predicting a strong showing in 2019 for the region’s visitor arrival numbers, even as many countries are still recovering from the impact of the 2017 hurricane season.

A picture of gradual recovery was how the CTO reflected on the Caribbean’s performance in terms of tourism last year in its latest report.

Stopover arrivals in the region were actually down 2.3% in comparison to 2017.

But the actual number of visitors, $29.9 million, came out as the second highest on record, beaten only by 2017’s record-breaking $30.6 million visitors.

So how does Cayman measure up?

The CTO’s data painted a positive picture for us, having benefited from regions like Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands still counting the cost of hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Recovery in those jurisdictions is expected to impact on Cayman visitor numbers this year.

The CTO indicated Cayman’s growth between 2017 and 2018 was up almost 11% for air arrivals and just over 11% for cruise passengers.

Growth for both indicators was surpassed only by Belize.

Tune in on Wednesday (10 February) when the President of Cayman’s Tourism Association will talk more about those figures and how it factors into Cayman’s plans for 2019.

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

