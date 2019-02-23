Cayman Indian community raises funds for those affected by Kashmir bombing

The local Indian community in Cayman got together this week to help raise funds for those affected by the recent suicide bombing in Kashmir.

At least 40 people were killed in that bombing which happened last week.

Indian community group member Abdul Hameed said a number of soldiers were among those killed and they wanted to stand together to help the families of those affected.

“We want to let the people and the nation know that we are with them and also let the government know that we are standing with the people,” said Mr. Hameed.

Mr. Hameed said the funds raised will be sent back to Indian charities.

