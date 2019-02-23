IDG
Cayman Indian community raises funds for those affected by Kashmir bombing

February 23, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
The local Indian community in Cayman got together this week to help raise funds for those affected by the recent suicide bombing in Kashmir.

At least 40 people were killed in that bombing which happened last week.

Indian community group member Abdul Hameed said a number of soldiers were among those killed and they wanted to stand together to help the families of those affected.

“We want to let the people and the nation know that we are with them and also let the government know that we are standing with the people,” said Mr. Hameed.

Mr. Hameed said the funds raised will be sent back to Indian charities.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

