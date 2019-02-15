IDG
Cayman Islands weather forecast: 14-15 February

February 15, 2019
Joe Avary
  • Thu

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of morning showers.

    84°F
    73°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    East to northeast 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    84°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    East to northeast 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Sat

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers.

    85°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    East to southeast at 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Sun

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance showers.

    85°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    East to southeast 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

 

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

