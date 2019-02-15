Cayman Islands weather forecast: 14-15 February

-
Thu
84°F
73°F
FORECAST
Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of morning showers.
WINDS
East to northeast 5 to 10 knots.
SEA STATE
Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.
-
Fri
84°F
74°F
FORECAST
Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.
WINDS
East to northeast 5 to 10 knots.
SEA STATE
Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.
-
Sat
85°F
74°F
FORECAST
Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers.
WINDS
East to southeast at 5 to 10 knots.
SEA STATE
Slight with with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.
-
Sun
85°F
74°F
FORECAST
Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance showers.
WINDS
East to southeast 10 to 15 knots.
SEA STATE
Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.