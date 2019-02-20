Cayman Islands weather forecast: 19-20 February

SYNOPSIS:

Moderate winds and moderate seas are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a pressure system over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show scattered showers around the Cayman area moving west.

THE FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of evening showers.. Temperatures will fall to the low 70’s °F. Winds will be easterly 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts. Seas will be moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

TIDES:

Today: Low 6:02 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 12:10 a.m. Low 6:00 a.m. High 12:07 a.m. Low 6:53 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:26 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:52 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 6:26 p.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for moderate east to southeast winds and seas through Thursday afternoon as the pressure gradient tightens across the Northwest Caribbean.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

