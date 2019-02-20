IDG
Cayman Islands weather forecast: 19-20 February

February 19, 2019
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read

SYNOPSIS:

 

Moderate winds and moderate seas are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a pressure system over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show scattered showers around the Cayman area moving west.

 

THE FORECAST:

 

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of evening showers.. Temperatures will fall to the low 70’s °F.  Winds will be easterly 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

 

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts. Seas will be moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

 

TIDES:

Today: Low 6:02 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 12:10 a.m. Low 6:00 a.m. High 12:07 a.m. Low 6:53 p.m. 

 

SUNSET: 6:26 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:52 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 6:26 p.m. Tomorrow.

           

OUTLOOK: is for moderate east to southeast winds and seas through Thursday afternoon as the pressure gradient tightens across the Northwest Caribbean.

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

