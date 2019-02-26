Cayman Islands weather forecast: 25-26 February

Mon 86°F 75°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers becoming mainly fair by this afternoon. WINDS East to northeast 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Tue 87°F 75°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of showers. WINDS East to northeast 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts SEA STATE Moderate to rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

Wed 87°F 72°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. WINDS Easterly 10 to 15 knots at daytime, 5 knots or less at night. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Thu 87°F 72°F FORECAST Mostly fair skies with a 20% chance of showers. WINDS Northeast to 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Fri 86°F 73°F FORECAST Mainly fair skies with a 20% chance of showers. WINDS Easerly to 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet