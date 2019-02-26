IDG
Cayman Islands weather forecast: 25-26 February

February 25, 2019
Joe Avary
Synopsis:

 

Moderate winds and seas will continue over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a high pressure system over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show isolated showers south of the Cayman area moving west.
 
 
 
 

  Mon

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers becoming mainly fair by this afternoon.

    86°F
    75°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers becoming mainly fair by this afternoon.

    WINDS

    East to northeast 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  Tue

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of showers.

    87°F
    75°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts

    SEA STATE

    Moderate to rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

  Wed

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    87°F
    72°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    Easterly 10 to 15 knots at daytime, 5 knots or less at night.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  Thu

    Mostly fair skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    87°F
    72°F
    FORECAST

    Mostly fair skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    Northeast to 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  Fri

    Mainly fair skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    86°F
    73°F
    FORECAST

    Mainly fair skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    Easerly to 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

