Cayman Islands weather forecast: 25-26 February

Synopsis:
Moderate winds and seas will continue over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a high pressure system over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show isolated showers south of the Cayman area moving west.
