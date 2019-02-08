Cayman Islands weather forecast: 7-8 February

Synopsis:
Moderate to fresh winds and rough seas are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a high pressure system builds over the southeast US. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area moving westward.
