Cayman Islands weather forecast: 7-8 February

Thu 84°F 74°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of afternoon showers. WINDS East to northeast 15 to 20 knots. SEA STATE Rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should continue to exercise caution over open water.

Fri 84°F 74°F FORECAST Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. WINDS East to northeast 15 to 20 knots. SEA STATE Rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should continue to exercise caution over open water.

Sat 84°F 74°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of early morning showers. WINDS East to northeast at 15 to 20 knots with higher gust. SEA STATE Rough with with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

Sun 83°F 74°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers. WINDS East to northeast 20 to 25 knots. SEA STATE Rough wave heights of 6 to 8 feet. A small craft warning is in effect.

Mon 84°F 74°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. WINDS East to northeast 15 to 20 knots. SEA STATE Rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.