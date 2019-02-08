IDG
Cayman Islands weather forecast: 7-8 February

February 7, 2019
Joe Avary
Synopsis:

 

Moderate to fresh winds and rough seas are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a high pressure system builds over the southeast US. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area moving westward.
 
 

 

 
 

  • Thu

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of afternoon showers.

    84°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    East to northeast 15 to 20 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should continue to exercise caution over open water.

  • Fri

    Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    84°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    East to northeast 15 to 20 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should continue to exercise caution over open water.

  • Sat

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of early morning showers.

    84°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 15 to 20 knots with higher gust.

    SEA STATE

    Rough with with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

  • Sun

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers.

    83°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    East to northeast 20 to 25 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Rough wave heights of 6 to 8 feet. A small craft warning is in effect.

  • Mon

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    84°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    East to northeast 15 to 20 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

