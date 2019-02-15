Barrie Quappe sits down with Curtis Mason, Managing Director and Rohini Police, Cardiac Sonographer from ACAI Ultrasound Imaging Services to discuss Echocardiography Services.
-
Share This!
Cayman Now: ACAI Ultrasound Imaging Services
February 15, 2019
1 Min Read
You may also like
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: Bodden Town West MLA – Chris Saunders
February 8, 2019
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: Doug Dodds
February 8, 2019
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: Musician Portrait – Danny Loops
February 6, 2019
About the author
Angela Sevilla
Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.