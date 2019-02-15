IDG
Cayman Now: ACAI Ultrasound Imaging Services

February 15, 2019
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read

Barrie Quappe sits down with Curtis Mason, Managing Director and Rohini Police, Cardiac Sonographer from ACAI Ultrasound Imaging Services to discuss Echocardiography Services. 

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

