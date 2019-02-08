Host Barrie Quappe sits down with Bodden Town West MLA – Chris Saunders to discuss the Legislative Assembly Motion for free health care for children.
-
Share This!
Cayman Now: Bodden Town West MLA – Chris Saunders
February 8, 2019
1 Min Read
You may also like
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: Musician Portrait – Danny Loops
February 6, 2019
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: Mr. Alva Suckoo, Deputy Leader of the Opposition
February 1, 2019
About the author
Angela Sevilla
Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.