Cayman Now: Bodden Town West MLA – Chris Saunders

February 8, 2019
Angela Sevilla
Host Barrie Quappe sits down with Bodden Town West MLA – Chris Saunders to discuss the Legislative Assembly Motion for free health care for children.

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

