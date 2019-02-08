Cayman Now: Doug Dodds

IDG
February 8, 2019
Angela Sevilla
Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Mr Doug Dodds, better known as “Dr Doug” from the BOB 94.9 radio morning show to talk about his recent heart surgery at Health City Cayman Islands.

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

