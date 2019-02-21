IDG
Cayman Now: Law changes for Charities

February 21, 2019
Angela Sevilla
Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Mr Paul Innis, Head of Compliance for the General Registry and Ms Lisa Moore-Jervis, Acting Assistant Registrar to discuss the changes to laws for charities. 

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

