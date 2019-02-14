Cayman’s new P25 public radio system launched

The Motorola P25 public safety radio system was welcomed on Wednesday (13 February) on West Church Street in West Bay. It will serve as the system’s official new site. It is just one of three new radio frequency sites planned for the Cayman Islands.

The Motorola P25 is considered the most modern radio system within the entire Caribbean. It will be used for public safety and emergency communication among responders, integrating them on a common radio frequency platform. Home Affairs Minister Hon. Tara Rivers said it was a long time coming.

“We recognize that they were some critical gaps in this system, this system was aging as with all technology you need to refresh and stay current and so the goals were really multifaceted in that regard. I’m happy to be here to launch the new West Bay tower dedicated for the peninsula here,” said Ms. Rivers.

The Ministry of Home Affairs signed the agreement with Motorola solutions almost two years ago to bring the system here.

