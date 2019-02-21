CIAA affirms commitment to local hires

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority defends its hiring record saying its committed to recruiting Caymanian air traffic control operators.

In a statement Wednesday (20 February) the Authority fired back at criticism from Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller.

He objected to the Authority’s overseas recruitment drive. He said it runs counter to what is expected from the CIAA.

But the Authority said it needed to boost its staff to meet regulatory changes.

It said it has already sent staff for training overseas to fill the air traffic posts.

The Authority said it went through a local recruitment drive last year and out of 20 qualifying local applicants, four commenced training at the start of this month.

The Authority said a shortage of qualified and competent Caymanian air traffic controllers exists, but sourcing overseas personnel will fill that gap in the short-term.

Read both statements below:

Air Traffic Conrtrollers Press Release_19Feb2019 (1)

Opposition Raises Concerns about Overseas Aviation Recruitment

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

