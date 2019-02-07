Clifton Hunter Year 11s gain job hunting experience

Clifton Hunter High School was transformed on Tuesday (5 February) into a job interview bootcamp for some of its Year 11 students.

A host of companies, from Red Sail to the Institute of Professional Accountants, were on hand to see how the next generation of job hunters measured up.

Cayman 27 went back to school to see how they did.

The Year 11 students submitted their cover letters and CVs to several prominent Cayman employers, before facing the final test on Tuesday (5 February): the job interview.

And with youth unemployment on the increase, the day’s aim was to make a real difference to students’ job prospects in the real world.

Student Tianna Clarke tried her hand with Island Vets, facing tough questions like what is the greatest animal welfare issue facing Cayman right now?

She said it was a good choice of a hypothetical employer to be used for a trial run in the job market:

“I think it went great, because I have a genuine interest in animals,” she said.

She added: “I feel like this was the perfect subject to choose and there were a lot to choose from. As soon as I saw her I was like: that’s really eye-catching, I want to do it, I want to try it out and hear what she has to say.”

And there was something to gain for the employers, too as interviewer Island Vets’ Dr. Brenda Bush relayed:

“Most individuals who are passionate about veterinary medicine really like to get in there and volunteer and learn. One of my biggest joys is mentoring some of the kids,” Dr. Bush revealed.

And Red Sail’s James Dudley offered a tip for the future job hunters.

“My big thing from interviewing across the board is that you’ve made an effort to research the company you’re applying for and you know a lot about it, because that straight away sparks my interest and my colleagues’ interest,” Mr. Dudley explained.

And that lesson had already got through to prospective employee Dre Ebanks.

“I think it went well, I learned a lot that I could work on today: do a lot of research, definitely,” he told Cayman 27.

While the day’s activities were not compulsory for Year 11s, those who took part said it had been a worthwhile exercise.

School officials said they hoped next year’s turnout can better the 50% of students who attended this year

And Red Sail laid down a potential challenge for next year’s cohort.

“We’ve seen some great people this morning, particularly the girls actually. The girls are shining better than the boys, it’s really encouraging to see,” Mr. Dudley revealed.

The mock interview day programme has been running at Clifton Hunter for several years.

