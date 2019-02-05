CNB Athlete of the Week: Phin Ellison, Swimming

A phin-tastic performance!
10-year old Camana Bay Aquatic Club standout Phin Ellison swam to High Point honours 25-27 January at the 2019 Karl Dalhouse Invitational in Jamaica.
Ellison set Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) records in both the 50 Backstroke (38.40*) and 100 Backstroke (1:23.15*) for Boys 9-10. Overall, the 10-year old reached the podium in all ten of his events, including first place in the 100 Free, 200 IM, 100 Back, 200 Free, and 100 Fly. Ellison also swam up an age-division to team with Jillian Crooks, Lila Higgo and Connor MacDonald to clock the best time in the Mixed 11-12 relay.
Help us congratulate Phin, our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week!
