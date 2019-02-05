IDG
CNB Athlete of the Week: Phin Ellison, Swimming

February 5, 2019
Jordan Armenise
A phin-tastic performance!

10-year old Camana Bay Aquatic Club standout Phin Ellison swam to High Point honours 25-27 January at the 2019 Karl Dalhouse Invitational in Jamaica.

Ellison set Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) records in both the 50 Backstroke (38.40*) and 100 Backstroke (1:23.15*) for Boys 9-10. Overall, the 10-year old reached the podium in all ten of his events, including first place in the 100 Free, 200 IM, 100 Back, 200 Free, and 100 Fly. Ellison also swam up an age-division to team with Jillian Crooks, Lila Higgo and Connor MacDonald to clock the best time in the Mixed 11-12 relay.

Help us congratulate Phin, our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week!

About the author

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

