Community comes together to make Scranton clean-up a success

It was all hands on deck over the weekend as Cayman’s community came together to help clean-up the Scranton Community Park.

The project was spearheaded by the Scranton Community Committee and George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan.

A number of government agencies and some fellow MLAs also lent a helping hand in Saturday’s (2 February) clean-up.

“I didn’t realize it was going to be this heavy and that tells me a lot. It tells me people want to get involved and people care about this community and they are believing together and that’s the number one goal, it starting to believe as a community that we can do this,” said MLA Bryan.

Young clean-up volunteer Gemma Watson shared why she decided to help.

“I like being a part of this clean-up because it will serve (to make) a difference and more people should come out because it is good,” she said.

The clean-up was in preparation for upcoming enhancements to the area and it follows government’s purchase of the land the park sits on.

The clean-up effort continues this week.

