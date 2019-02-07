IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
Business Culture Environment News Politics

Controversial coastal works application now with caucus

February 6, 2019
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

A coastal works application that calls for the removal of four acres of turtle grass in the Barker’s area is now with caucus.

The Ministry of Environment told Cayman 27 caucus is now reviewing and considering the application before making its recommendation to cabinet.

The application, from Calico Jack’s owner Handel Whittaker and backed by the Dart group, also calls for a 300-foot, T-shaped dock.

An online petition from grassroots group Save Barker’s Beach, which opposes the project largely on environmental grounds, has garnered more than 2,800 signatures.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: