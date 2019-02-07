Controversial coastal works application now with caucus

A coastal works application that calls for the removal of four acres of turtle grass in the Barker’s area is now with caucus.

The Ministry of Environment told Cayman 27 caucus is now reviewing and considering the application before making its recommendation to cabinet.

The application, from Calico Jack’s owner Handel Whittaker and backed by the Dart group, also calls for a 300-foot, T-shaped dock.

An online petition from grassroots group Save Barker’s Beach, which opposes the project largely on environmental grounds, has garnered more than 2,800 signatures.

