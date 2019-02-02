Cricket: Domestic T20 season opens with Super League

Cayman Cricket will open it’s domestic season Saturday (2 February) with a pair of games in both George Town and West Bay.

Starting at 12:00 p.m. at the Jimmy Powell Oval, West Bay will face Greenies Too, while at 3:00 p.m. Sri Lanka takes on Nor’Westers . At the Smith Road Oval starting at 12:00 p.m. Tamilnadu plays Prison, while at 3:00 p.m. Health City faces Paramount .

In total, 11 teams will compete for the Daniel Morris Super Shield, while five teams competing for the Derek Wight Elite Shield. The league will also feature Over-40 divisions in both Super and Elite skill levels.

In a press release, Cayman Cricket said “Daniel Morris is known to many as Massive was a young Cayman Cricketer who died from a rare blood disorder in 2005. He is remembered for his massive size, massive sixes, and his massive heart. Derek Wight was a Cayman Cricket and sporting icon. His handy work is still seen today as the Smith Road Oval which has hosted so many cricket games over the years is just one of the many great contributions he has made to Cayman Cricket.”

