Cricket: Domestic T20 season opens with Super League

February 1, 2019
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Cayman Cricket will open it’s domestic season Saturday (2 February) with a pair of games in both George Town and West Bay.

Starting at 12:00 p.m. at the Jimmy Powell Oval, West Bay will face Greenies Too, while at 3:00 p.m. Sri Lanka takes on Nor’Westers . At the Smith Road Oval starting at 12:00 p.m. Tamilnadu plays Prison, while at 3:00 p.m. Health City faces Paramount .

In total, 11 teams will compete for the Daniel Morris Super Shield, while five teams competing for the Derek Wight Elite Shield. The league will also feature Over-40 divisions in both Super and Elite skill levels.

In a press release, Cayman Cricket said “Daniel Morris is known to many as Massive was a young Cayman Cricketer who died from a rare blood disorder in 2005. He is remembered for his massive size, massive sixes, and his massive heart. Derek Wight was a Cayman Cricket and sporting icon. His handy work is still seen today as the Smith Road Oval which has hosted so many cricket games over the years is just one of the many great contributions he has made to Cayman Cricket.”

The Elite Over-40 League begins next Sunday (10 February). Cayman’s Elite T20 League will take to the wicket 5 May, while Cayman’s Super Over-40 League begins 11 May.
 

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

