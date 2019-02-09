Cricket: Paramount crushes Health City in Super T20 League opener

Cayman Cricket’s T20 Super League hit the wicket Saturday (2 February) with Paramount facing Health City in our game of the week.

Paramount won toss and proceeded to rack up 184 runs, led by 74 not out from Deno McGinnis, and 70 from Patrick Heron. In the chase, Health City were bowled out for 70 as Paramount spinner Carlton West claimed five wickets including a hat-trick for the last three.

Paramount won by 114 runs. View all the scores from Week One in Cayman Cricket’s Super League here. View the league schedule here.

