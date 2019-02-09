IDG
Cricket: Paramount crushes Health City in Super T20 League opener

February 9, 2019
Jordan Armenise
Cayman Cricket’s T20 Super League hit the wicket Saturday (2 February) with Paramount facing Health City in our game of the week.

Paramount won toss and proceeded to rack up 184 runs, led by 74 not out from Deno McGinnis, and 70 from Patrick Heron. In the chase, Health City were bowled out for 70 as Paramount spinner Carlton West claimed five wickets including a hat-trick for the last three.

Paramount won by 114 runs. View all the scores from Week One in Cayman Cricket’s Super League here. View the league schedule here.

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

