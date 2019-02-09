Cubans end hunger strike

A three-week long hunger strike at the Immigration Detention Centre comes to an end.

Government Information Services told Cayman 27 Friday (8 February) the last three remaining Cuban migrants on hunger strike resumed eating.

Last month eight Cubans began objecting food in protest of their detention and the delay in processing their applications for asylum.

Several of those involved in the self-starvation-protest received medical treatment.

There’s no word on when the processing of the migrants’ applications will begin.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

