Cubans end hunger strike

February 8, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
A three-week long hunger strike at the Immigration Detention Centre comes to an end.
Government Information Services told Cayman 27 Friday (8 February) the last three remaining Cuban migrants on hunger strike resumed eating.

Last month eight Cubans began objecting food in protest of their detention and the delay in processing their applications for asylum.

Several of those involved in the self-starvation-protest received medical treatment.

There’s no word on when the processing of the migrants’ applications will begin.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

