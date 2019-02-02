Cyclist hospitalised after GT collision

A cyclist was injured on Friday (1 February) in a collision near the Cayman National Bank roundabout in George Town.

Police said the incident happened when the cyclist tried to cross the road on Thomas Russell Avenue toward Printers Way and collided with an SUV.

Police said the cyclist was transported to hospital for further treatment, but the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Both the car and the bicycle were also damaged in the incident.

The Traffic and Roads Policing Unit are investigating.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

