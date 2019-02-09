Dart/Britannia dispute: Homeowners to defend rights

Britannia residents respond following a Dart media statement on its decision to turn to the courts for a decision on hotel beach access and golf rights.

The issue at hand regards the registration of restrictive agreements homeowners signed onto when purchasing their properties.

In a statement Thursday (7 February,) homeowners said they will defend their right to enjoy access and usage of the Britannia golf club and Grand Cayman Beach Suites.

Those homeowners said they bought properties in good faith over the last 25 years with the understanding these rights were registered in their favour.

In 2016, Dart acquired the former Hyatt properties which included Beach Suites and the Britannia golf course.

The company asserts that when the properties were first developed the then Registrar of Lands improperly registered the agreements on the property registers.

However, Britannia residents said Dart was aware of the registered rights when they bought the properties.

They said they are confident the courts will uphold those rights and will decline granting any order for their cancellation and deletion.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

