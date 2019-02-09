IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
Business News

Dart/Britannia dispute: Homeowners to defend rights

February 8, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Britannia residents respond following a Dart media statement on its decision to turn to the courts for a decision on hotel beach access and golf rights.

The issue at hand regards the registration of restrictive agreements homeowners signed onto when purchasing their properties.
In a statement Thursday (7 February,) homeowners said they will defend their right to enjoy access and usage of the Britannia golf club and Grand Cayman Beach Suites.

Those homeowners said they bought properties in good faith over the last 25 years with the understanding these rights were registered in their favour.

In 2016, Dart acquired the former Hyatt properties which included Beach Suites and the Britannia golf course.
The company asserts that when the properties were first developed the then Registrar of Lands improperly registered the agreements on the property registers.

However, Britannia residents said Dart was aware of the registered rights when they bought the properties.
They said they are confident the courts will uphold those rights and will decline granting any order for their cancellation and deletion.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: