Dart to buy Cayman Brac hotel

Le Soleil d’Or hotel on Cayman Brac will have a new owner soon.

On Thursday (21 February) Dart Real Estate President Jackie Doak made the announcement, saying the group is in the process of finalising the acquisition of the property and soon the boutique resort will be part of their portfolio.

“Le Soleil d’Or will provide an intriguing opportunity…. complementing our existing portfolio of hotels on Grand Cayman and in Cayman Brac… Our intention is to restore the hotel to full operation… and retain all current members of staff,” Ms. Doak stated.

Minister of Tourism and MLA for Cayman Brac Hon. Moses Kirkconnell welcomed the news, saying it will boost the local economy on the Brac.

“I’m quite pleased with the announcement, we will believe that will add economic activity in the Brac, it will certianly create some more jobs. I was very happy they said all the jobs there now will be protected. I’m sure we will hear a lot more about it in the near future,” Mr. Kirkconnell said.

During the Legislative Luncheon, the Premier also announced that Disney would be joining Carnival and Royal Caribbean in financing the cruise port project.

