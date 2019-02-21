DEH/Prison rehabilitation programme notches up third employee

The Department of Environmental Health said on Wednesday (19 February) it has added a third worker to help improve garbage collection, through its partnership with the Cayman Islands Prison Service.
It comes after the two bodies signed a Memorandum of Understanding last year. The aim is to improve delays in rubbish collection while supporting the rehabilitation of low-risk prisoners.
The Director of Prisons Steve Barrett said in a statement that “finding employment following release from prison has been recognised as a factor in determining whether or not someone is likely to re-offend and/or return to prison… prisoners who have worked whilst in custody are more likely to be in employment shortly after their release.”
Garbage woes have been a consistent complaint over the past year.
The DEH was on record saying staffing and equipment issues are being addressed to ensure reliable service.
