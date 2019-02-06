IDG
Deputy Governor’s whistle-blowing expansion coming soon

February 5, 2019
Caroline James
Come March there will be more places civil servants can go to blow the whistle on wrong-doing.

Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson said he was working to meet that March deadline, it comes on the heels of the Auditor General’s report on fighting corruption in Cayman.

This civil service change was the last of the Auditor General’s recommendations that fall under Mr. Manderson’s remit.

“Right now, if a civil servant believes there is wrong-doing, they should blow the whistle to the Ombudsman,” Mr. Manderson explained.

He added they were considering extending that to “for example, the Auditor General or another possible oversight body.”

“They can report to the Anti-Corruption Commission at the moment, but maybe we should formalise that a bit more. We agree with that recommendation and we’re going to take that forward,” Mr. Manderson vowed.

The Deputy Governor also highlighted the first ever Audit and Risk Committee was established in December, which was another suggestion made by the OAG.

Caroline James

Caroline James

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

