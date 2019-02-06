Deputy Governor’s whistle-blowing expansion coming soon

Come March there will be more places civil servants can go to blow the whistle on wrong-doing.

Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson said he was working to meet that March deadline, it comes on the heels of the Auditor General’s report on fighting corruption in Cayman.

This civil service change was the last of the Auditor General’s recommendations that fall under Mr. Manderson’s remit.

“Right now, if a civil servant believes there is wrong-doing, they should blow the whistle to the Ombudsman,” Mr. Manderson explained.

He added they were considering extending that to “for example, the Auditor General or another possible oversight body.”

“They can report to the Anti-Corruption Commission at the moment, but maybe we should formalise that a bit more. We agree with that recommendation and we’re going to take that forward,” Mr. Manderson vowed.

The Deputy Governor also highlighted the first ever Audit and Risk Committee was established in December, which was another suggestion made by the OAG.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

