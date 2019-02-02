DFO Witney Tatum is Cayman’s acting Chief Fire Officer

Divisional Fire Officer Witney Tatum is Cayman’s acting Chief Fire officer effective Friday (1 February.)

On Friday the Home Affairs Ministry confirmed the Cayman Brac fire officer’s appointment.

He replaces former Chief David Hails.

Mr. Hails contract has come to an end and the search is on for an interim Fire Chief.

Mr. Hails was appointed back in 2016 and he was the first non-Caymanian to hold the Fire Chief post in over fifty years.

According to a leaked document on social media Mr. Hails left office with a near $50,000 payout. That payment was for accrued leave.

The Home Affairs ministry declined to confirm the amount Mr. Hails was paid.

However the Ministry said a pay-out to staff across several departments in the ministry was made in early 2018 and it was in keeping with established Human Resources policy.

A total of 51 employees received payment for annual leave while 13 received pay-outs for comp time. This included Mr. Hails who had accumulated a significant amount of leave and comp time.

Read the full statement on Mr. Hails payout:

Chief Fire Officer Remuneration in Keeping with Ministry Policy

A pay-out to staff across several departments in the Ministry in early 2018 was made in keeping with established HR policy to reduce the amount of accrued annual leave and comp time carried forward into a new budget year by its personnel.

With the approval of the Deputy Governor, a total of 51 employees received payment for annual leave while 13 received pay-outs for comp time. This included senior staff, as well as emergency services and any other personnel meeting pre-determined criteria.

Chief Hails was one of the individuals who had accumulated a significant amount of leave and comp time.

The Ministry of Home Affairs took this approach as there are a large number of emergency services personnel who regularly work outside their normal hours, or are unable to use their full annual leave entitlement due to situations beyond their control. With regards to the Fire Service in particular, the overall staff complement of the department is such that it was impractical for their leave balances to be reduced through time taken.

The Ministry has committed to regularly monitoring its liability for comp time and leave accrual so that it is able to pro-actively take steps to keep these within reasonable limits.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

