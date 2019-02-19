DOE issues warning after reports of swimmers and divers mishandling marine life

A stern reminder from the Department of Environment on Monday (18 February) after a number of reports of swimmers and divers mishandling wildlife in Cayman’s waters.

The DOE said these reports include Stingray Sandbar visitors lifting rays out of the water, and Starfish Point visitors taking the starfish out of water for significant periods of time.

A diver was also reported to have grabbed a sea turtle by its carapace.

“You could have a very detrimental effect, you could damage the animal in some way without even knowing it and when you damage these animals like that they may not be able to fend for themselves, you may compromise their ability to eat, to feed to swim which in the long run, could kill the animal ultimately,” said DOE Research Officer Bradley Johnson.

The DOE pointed out stingray sandbar and the stingray city dive site are Cayman’s only recognised Wildlife Interaction Zones (WIZ.)

Interaction with marine life outside these WIZ zones is not permitted.

