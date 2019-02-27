DOE, NRA, CUC partner on turtle-friendly streetlight programme

A new pilot programme aims to make streetlights near sea turtle nesting beaches friendlier for turtle hatchlings.

The first of 40 planned turtle-friendly streetlights have been installed near Cemetery Beach in West Bay.

To a motorist’s untrained eye, it may seem like an ordinary streetlight. But the recently installed streetlight at the southeast corner of the West Bay cemetery is designed with sea turtle hatchlings in mind.

“They always go to the brightest light they can see and on an undeveloped beach that would be the moon and the stars reflecting towards the ocean surface, but if there are any lights in the area that are brighter, including streetlights, the baby turtles will go the wrong way and they will end up in parking lots and roads were there often killed by vehicles,” said DOE research officer Janice Blumenthal.

Ms. Blumenthal said every year, thousands of sea turtle hatchlings fall victim to misorientation.

She said the joint pilot programme between the DOE, the National Roads Authority, and CUC is targeted for locations where misorientation has historically been a problem.

“We have selected the lights that which have caused the most hatchling misorientations over the last five years to target these lights to replace them with the turtle-friendly streetlights,” said Ms. Blumenthal.

“If you look at the light you will see that there is an almost a barrier around it protecting you from seeing the bulb and then the color of the light is different,” said CUC Environmental health and safety specialist Stacie Sybersma.

Ms. Sybersma told Cayman 27 the warm amber hue of the turtle-friendly light is easily distinguishable from the high-pressure sodium lights and other LED’s in use on Cayman’s roads.

“We did a thorough process of checking the amount of lumens that would be hitting the road and worked with the NRA, who is responsible for the road lighting, to make sure that they approved the lights that were selected,” said Ms. Sybersma.

Ms. Blumenthal added that the DOE will lean on its 20 years of turtle nesting research to determine where the next lights will be installed.

“We will be targeting specific lights around the island, Seven Mile Beach, Spotts, North Side, and so on,” said Ms. Blumenthal.

The DOE told Cayman 27 the 40 lights will be paid for with money from the Environmental Protection Fund. Each turtle-friendly streetlight costs less than $500.

