Tomlinson Furniture
DOE recommends refusal of Barker’s plan, applicant indicates openness to revision

February 26, 2019
Joe Avary
The Department of Environment recommends the refusal of a coastal works application in the Barker’s area that has stirred some strong emotions.

The 30-page review was published on Tuesday (26 February) on the DOE’s website. In it, the DOE said it’s recommending against the current proposal from Calico Jack’s owner Handel Whittaker for several reasons, including the adverse impacts it said would accompany the removal of four acres of turtle grass.

The DOE also said the proposed works would not achieve the applicant’s goal of re-creating a Seven Mile Beach-type experience in the Barker’s area due to prevailing northeast wind patterns that dominate the area from November to April.

Cayman 27 learned the DOE met with the applicant, representatives of Dart who are backing the application, and Environment Ministry officials Tuesday to go over the technical advice together.

DOE director Gina Ebanks-Petrie told Cayman 27 that following the aforementioned meeting, the applicant indicated it was minded to think of alternatives or revisions to its application based on feedback from the DOE’s 30-page review.

It was immediately unclear whether the DOE’s coastal works review, dated 17 December, has yet been submitted to cabinet.

The ministry told Cayman 27 earlier this month the application has been submitted to caucus, which was in the process of reviewing and considering the application, before making its recommendation to cabinet.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have more info on the status of the Barker’s project as it becomes available.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

