Dog attacks on the rise: Police, DOA warn-secure your dogs

One person was left nursing minor injuries after a ferocious dog attack over the weekend.

This as police say they have noted an uptick ferocious dog reports.

It comes after officers were called out on several dog attack reports in different areas around Cayman on the weekend.

Police said on Monday (25 February) these reports primarily involved attacks on other dogs and in all instances the dogs involved were confirmed not to be strays.

However, there was one case in which a dog reported bit a passerby through the window of a car causing injury.

The injured person was treated at the hospital.

Police said on Friday (22 February) alone they were called out to three ferocious dog reports, two in George Town and one in Bodden Town.

On Sunday (24 February) a report was received in West Bay.

In two of the reports the dogs roamed from the owner’s property and attacked dogs on other properties.

Police said the dog owners in two of the incidents were located and warned.

In one case, police said, the parties involved were in discussion regarding compensation.

Referrals were also made to the DOA for all reports.

“Often owners are shocked to learn that their dogs have attacked other dogs or bitten someone,” said Brian Crichlow, Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture. “But what must be remembered is that your dog may behave quite differently around others than how it behaves with you. Don’t put other people or dogs at risk by allowing your dog to roam freely about the neighbourhood; you are responsible under the law.”

Police and DoA Animal Welfare officers are continuing their joint neighbourhood walkthroughs this week to distribute educational material and also enforce the law.

