DPSC director talks on new P25 radio system

Roughly a year after government inked a US $5.9 million deal to bring the Motorola P25 safety radio system to Cayman, it’s firmly affixed to its first location on West Church St in West Bay.

Department of Public Safety Communications (DPSC) Director Julian Lewis said the new P25 system has some additional perks.

“We are still in the testing mode but I think the results are really good and we are getting far better coverage than we had with the last system. We’re now able to do a lot more things like GPS text, talk groups, SMS to specific persons. If there’s a need to dispatch everyone this particular system allows that to be done seamlessly we can do it all on one single channel dispatch simultaneously,” said Mr. Lewis.

The new system replaced the previous Motorola 4.1 radio system that was purchased back in 2003, Home Affairs Minister Hon. Tara Rivers said that system was in need of an upgrade, apart from the that she said the system is outdated and our emergency services needed a better way to communicate.

“The communication system that we had was well over 10 years old and it needed to be upgraded because certain parts couldn’t be sourced because the technology has moved on. We needed to make sure that in the event if there was an emergency in an area where the radio system was either weak or non-existent that we could get the help to the ones who needed help as quickly as possible,” said Ms. Rivers.

Two more P25’s will be located at a Frank Sound site and Cayman Brac West site.

