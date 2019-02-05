Equestrian: Strong turn out for first dressage of 2019

Horses flourished and riders shined in Cayman’s first dressage of 2019.

The Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation (CIEF) saw 17 riders competing in 12 test levels from junior to adults Sunday (3 February) at Equestrian Center in George Town.

Competing in the days most difficult test of the dressage ladder, national equestrian Jessica McTaggart scored 61.612% in the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) level Prix. St Georges test. Riding Loris, McTaggart says the duo’s performance was the culmination of many hours of training.

“I am super thrilled about my ride,” said McTaggart. “I chose him as a four-year old, I got him as a five-year old. Dressage is about progression, today I showed the Prix St. Georges for the very first time. It’s been a goal of mine to train a horse to this level. I am thrilled with how mentally focused he was. We had some errors, but they were baby errors.”

Standout junior performances included top ‘Junior B Test ‘ equestrian Sierra Martin riding Twinkle (64.063%), Junior Training Test 1 equestrian Olivia Ziemniak ridinge Zeus (63.462%) and Adult First Level 1 winner Abbey Swartz riding Calidad (63.966%).

View all the results from CIEF’s first dressage show below:

(Photo: Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation)

