Fallout from UK report: Bermuda Premier says any UK changes to voting will be “strenuously resisted”

February 22, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Bermuda’s Premier Hon. David Burt says any attempt by the UK to change voting rights will be “strenuously resisted.”
According to a Bernews article on Friday (22 February), Premier Burt is quoted as saying, “the right to vote is perhaps the most highly valued right in a democracy.”

He was responding to the UK Foreign Affairs Committee report released on Wednesday (21 February) which highlights key areas of changes it would like the UK government to enforce, like changes to voting rights to all UK citizens to vote, legalizing same-sex marriages and imposition of public beneficial registers among others.

He continued, according to the article, “to suggest that non-Bermudians should have the right to determine the direction of the country via the ballot box ignores the history of voting rights in Bermuda and is a tone-deaf recommendation which we will strenuously resist.”

Mr.Burt, like Premier McLaughlin, noted that the report comes from a parliamentary committee and it is still left up to the UK government to decide whether it will or will not act on those recommendations.

