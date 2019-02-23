FCO on UK Foreign Affairs Committee report: “We will carefully consider”

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office says it will carefully consider the recommendations of the UK Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee report.

That report has been drawing criticism here at home in the Cayman Islands and internationally.

The report, entitled Global Britain and the British Overseas Territories: Resetting the relationship, calls for sweeping changes for Overseas Territories including a rewrite of voting provisions, the legalizing of same-sex marriages and the imposition of public beneficial ownership registers.

We reached out to the FCO and UK Overseas Territories Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad on the report on Thursday (21 February.)

An FCO spokesperson told Cayman 27 they will “carefully consider the report from the committee and respond fully in due course.”

They also said they take their responsibilities to the “Overseas Territories extremely seriously” and are “committed to assisting them in a range of areas – from building strong economies, to improving standards of governance and protecting vulnerable groups, to providing support to help protect the environment.”

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin has registered his displeasure with the report, going so far as to call it “shameless and shameful.”

Full statement from the FCO spokesperson:

