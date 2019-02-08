First day in court for same-sex couple’s legal challenge to marriage license denial

A local same-sex couple who were denied a marriage license were in court Thursday (7 February) for the first day of a highly anticipated legal challenge of that decision.

Chief justice Anthony Smellie heard arguments from Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden’s lead lawyer, Queen’s Counsel Edward Fitzgerald.

Mr. Fitzgerald called marriage a fundamental human right, and compared the same sex marriage issue to interracial marriage, which was illegal in a number of jurisdictions before finding wide acceptance relatively recently.

Close to 20 people were in the gallery for the hearing, which has attracted both local and international interest.

