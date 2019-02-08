IDG
First day in court for same-sex couple’s legal challenge to marriage license denial

February 7, 2019
Joe Avary
A local same-sex couple who were denied a marriage license were in court Thursday (7 February) for the first day of a highly anticipated legal challenge of that decision.

Chief justice Anthony Smellie heard arguments from Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden’s lead lawyer, Queen’s Counsel Edward Fitzgerald.

Mr. Fitzgerald called marriage a fundamental human right, and compared the same sex marriage issue to interracial marriage, which was illegal in a number of jurisdictions before finding wide acceptance relatively recently.

Close to 20 people were in the gallery for the hearing, which has attracted both local and international interest.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

