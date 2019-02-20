Football: Academy stays undefeated with Round 11 win over Cayman Athletic

Three unanswered first half goals helped Academy Sports Club stay undefeated Saturday (16 February) in a 4-1 win over Cayman Athletic Sports Club in Round 11 of the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) Premier League.

In the 17th minute, Wesley Robinson rose above a crowded box to head in the corner for a 1-0 lead. In the 27th minute, a Cayman Athletic counter-attack ended with David Connolly striking a bullet in stride for a 1-1 tie. In the 34th minute, some nifty Academy passing freed the league’s second-leading scorer, Jonah Ebanks who made no mistake from close range for a 2-1 lead. In the 41st minute, Ebanks set up an unmarked Romario Dixon who threaded a ball through the defender’s legs and past Athletic keeper Albertini Holness for a 3-1 lead. In the closing moments of the first half, a Mark Ebanks pass found the foot of Jimal Lawson who tapped in for a fourth to make it 4-1. in added time. Academy (8-3-0) stay undefeated on the season with the victory.

“In the first half, I thought we struggled to get our legs,” said Romario Dixon. “We eventually got over our hiccups, and managed to finish our chances. It was important to get the win, and the three points. That’s what matters the most.”

CIFA Men’s Premier League: Round 11 results

Elite Sports Club (7-3-1) and Future Sports Club (7-1-3) played to goalless draw. A Jamar Dickens goal in the second minute helped Roma United Sports Club (6-4-1) to a 1-0 victory over Latinos Football Club (4-3-4). Sunset Football Club took a 2-0 lead at half thanks to goals from Michael Brown (’10) and Roham Williams (19′), but George Town Sports Club (2-4-5) would equalize with goals from Tex Whitelocke (40′) and Carson Fagan (51′) for a 2-2 draw. Rafael Hernandez struck the winner in the 78th minute as East End United Football Club (4-0-7) scored their fourth win of the season with 2-1 win over North Side Football Club (1-1-9). Bodden Town Football Club (8-2-1) received 3 points for a Alliance Sports Club forfeit (0-0-11), while Scholars International Sports Club (8-2-1) was also rewarded with a win for a Tigers Football Club forfeit (1-1-9).

CIFA Women’s Premier League: Round 7 results

Goals from Arie Smith (17′), Kessie McCoy (35′) and Sabrina Suberan (72′) helped Scholars International women’s squad to a 3-0 win over Roma United. Sunset Football Club forfeited to give Elite Sports club three points.

View CPL STANDINGS and WPL STANDINGS.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

