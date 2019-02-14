Football: Academy tops tables with Round 10 win over Elite

A two-goal performance from Cayman Islands Football Association’s second leading scorer Jonah Ebanks helped Academy Sports Club edge Elite Sports Club 3-2 Saturday (9 February) at the T.E McField Sports Complex.

In the third minute, league leader Christopher Reeves opened the scoring with his 18th goal of the season to put Elite out front. Academy’s Jimal Lawson answered in the 19th minute to level the score. Jonah Ebanks would strike in the 33rd to level for Academy.

In the second half, Ebanks pursuit of a through ball was halted when Elite’s Trey Ebanks was called for a questionable tackle. Ebanks would net the subsequent penalty to Academy up for good. One minute later, Reeves would score his second of the game, and 19th of the season when he brilliantly struck from the right box into the bottom left of the net, and past keeper Rhon Royer. The 3-2 win for Academy maintained their undefeated season, putting them atop the Premier League standings at 7-3-0 with 24 points. Elite (7-2-1) dropped to third overall.

“I think we played well,” said Ebanks. “We fought really hard. We went 1-0 down, and fought really hard to get back into the game.”

Bodden Town Football Club (7-2-1) sits in fourth overall after defeating Roma United (6th, 5-4-1) 2-0 to undefeated streak. Future Sports Club (5th, 7-0-3) got a triple from Barry Dre Tibbetts to top Tigers (13th, 1-1-8) 4-0. Dwight Dunk scored six goals as Scholars International (2nd, 7-2-1) defeated Alliance Sports Club (14th, 0-0-10). A Sean Ebanks goal in the 63rd minute helped East End (10th, 3-0-7) edge Cayman Athletic (11th, 2-1-7) 1-0. Andres Ruiz scored three goals as George Town Sports Club (9th, 2-3-5) topped North Side (12th, 1-1-8) 7-2. Latinos Football Club (7th, 4-3-3) and Sunset Football Club (8th, 4-2-4) played to a goalless draw.

View the CIFA Standings here.

2018/19 Women’s President Cup Semifinals

Marissa McLaughlin (2′) and Shonelle Hopkins (90′ + 3) helped Elite Sports Club edge Scholars 2-0 to advance to the 2018/19 President’s Cup. They will face Roma United who edged Sunset Football Club 2-1. Roma scorers include Jetena Bodden (30′) and Jonai Williams (85′), while Justina Range (22′) netted the lone goal for Sunset. CIFA’s Women’s President’s Cup takes place Wednesday, 6 March 2019 starting at 5:00 p.m. at the T.E McField Sports Complex.

