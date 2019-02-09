Football: Alliance’s Ebanks strikes potential goal of the year

In their opening round match in the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) President’s Cup, Alliance Football Club’s Nathan Ebanks provided what could be goal of the year.

Ebanks struck a massive 45-yard set piece past the George Town keeper. After playing to a 3-3 regulation draw, Alliance would go onto win in penalties.

Alliance will now play Academy Sports Club Wednesday (13 February) starting at 7:00 p.m. at the T.E. McField Sports Complex.

View the remaining 2019 President’s Cup schedule here.

