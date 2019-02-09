IDG
Football: Alliance’s Ebanks strikes potential goal of the year

February 8, 2019
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

In their opening round match in the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) President’s Cup, Alliance Football Club’s Nathan Ebanks provided what could be goal of the year.

Ebanks struck a massive 45-yard set piece past the George Town keeper. After playing to a 3-3 regulation draw, Alliance would go onto win in penalties.

Alliance will now play Academy Sports Club Wednesday (13 February) starting at 7:00 p.m. at the T.E. McField Sports Complex.

View the remaining 2019 President’s Cup schedule here.

 

 

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

