IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
Sports

Football: Experienced squad confident ahead of CONCACAF U17 Championships

February 21, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

With 14 of 18 holdovers from the squad that saw success at the CONCACAF Under-15 Championships two year ago, Cayman’s Under-17 national footballers will look to continue their success at the 2019 CONCACAF Under-17 Championships 16 March at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

In 2017, Cayman’s U15s secured top spot in Group G CONCACAF Championships. Head Coach Bruce Sigsworth says the squad is prepared to make it’s mark once again.

“The boys are eager and ready to test themselves against CONCACAF opposition, with the goal of winning the qualifier group and going to the next round against the top 12 teams in CONCACAF,” said Sigsworth.

Drawn into Group A, Cayman will kickoff the first of four games on opening day:

16 Mar: CAY vs Grenada
18 Mar: CAY vs U.S. Virgin Islands
22 Mar: CAY vs St. Vincent & Grenadines
24 Mar: CAY vs Nicaragua

The winners of Groups A through D will advance to single elimination play against the top three teams from Groups E through F at the 2019 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Peru starting 5th October. Sigsworth says the team will aim to fast-track preparations.

“We are going on a pre-tournament trip to IMG Academy 3-8 March where we hope to play some competitive games with a quick turn around,” said Sigsworth. “We are a bit behind in preparation due to not being able to fund the initial preparation plan.”

View all the groupings and fixtures here.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: