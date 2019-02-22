Football: Experienced squad confident ahead of CONCACAF U17 Championships

With 14 of 18 holdovers from the squad that saw success at the CONCACAF Under-15 Championships two year ago, Cayman’s Under-17 national footballers will look to continue their success at the 2019 CONCACAF Under-17 Championships 16 March at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

In 2017, Cayman’s U15s secured top spot in Group G CONCACAF Championships. Head Coach Bruce Sigsworth says the squad is prepared to make it’s mark once again.

“The boys are eager and ready to test themselves against CONCACAF opposition, with the goal of winning the qualifier group and going to the next round against the top 12 teams in CONCACAF,” said Sigsworth.

Drawn into Group A, Cayman will kickoff the first of four games on opening day:

16 Mar: CAY vs Grenada

18 Mar: CAY vs U.S. Virgin Islands

22 Mar: CAY vs St. Vincent & Grenadines

24 Mar: CAY vs Nicaragua

The winners of Groups A through D will advance to single elimination play against the top three teams from Groups E through F at the 2019 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Peru starting 5th October. Sigsworth says the team will aim to fast-track preparations.

“We are going on a pre-tournament trip to IMG Academy 3-8 March where we hope to play some competitive games with a quick turn around,” said Sigsworth. “We are a bit behind in preparation due to not being able to fund the initial preparation plan.”

View all the groupings and fixtures here.

