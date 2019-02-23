IDG
Football: Nations League match moved to Ed Bush Playing Field

February 22, 2019
Jordan Armenise
The final game in the qualification stage of the CONCACAF Nations League is on the move.

After playing to a scoreless draw in their first of two homes games, Cayman’s national men’s football team will play it’s final game of the four-game split against Montserrat at the Ed Bush Playing Field.

Renovations to the track at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex are set to be completed prior to the 23rd March kickoff. The Cayman Islands Athletics Association (CIAA), however, are scheduled to hold it’s ‘All-Comers 2’ meet the very same day.

The national men’s footballers lost both of it’s opening road games to Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

The qualifying phase determine the seeding and composition of the CONCACAF Nations League group phase, scheduled September-November 2019. The Nations League Championships are scheduled for March 2020. With a winless record, Cayman is set to play in the third and bottom tier.

 

 

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

