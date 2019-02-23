Football: Nations League match moved to Ed Bush Playing Field

The final game in the qualification stage of the CONCACAF Nations League is on the move.

After playing to a scoreless draw in their first of two homes games, Cayman’s national men’s football team will play it’s final game of the four-game split against Montserrat at the Ed Bush Playing Field.

Renovations to the track at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex are set to be completed prior to the 23rd March kickoff. The Cayman Islands Athletics Association (CIAA), however, are scheduled to hold it’s ‘All-Comers 2’ meet the very same day.

The national men’s footballers lost both of it’s opening road games to Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

The qualifying phase determine the seeding and composition of the CONCACAF Nations League group phase, scheduled September-November 2019. The Nations League Championships are scheduled for March 2020. With a winless record, Cayman is set to play in the third and bottom tier.

