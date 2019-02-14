Former ghost net garbage reimagined as art at KAABOO festival

The KAABOO festival promises attendees a five senses experience, heavy on music and comedy.

But art will also be a central focus at the festival, including one piece reclaimed from a ghost net found in Cayman’s waters last year.

Last April, the discovery of what was then described as a ‘floating net of death’ entangling sharks and other marine life captivated our islands and even gained international attention.

The discarded mass of fishing gear, also known as a ghost net, was later towed to shore by Richard Ebanks and his brother Adroy and removed from the water.

Not long after that, volunteers from Plastic Free Cayman, Cayman International School, and other groups chopped up the tangled mess for recycling and up-cycling projects.

Finally, this weekend, at the KAABOO festival, part of that ghost net will be on display, transformed into a work of art by CIS art teacher Jessica Mittleman.

“There is a huge movement on island about up-cycling art, taking marine pollution and turning it into sculptures or pieces, so I thought it would be amazing to take something that literally had death tangled up in it and just put it in order, plus adding colour so to add a sort of pop of life to it,” said Ms. Mittleman.

Ms. Mittleman is one of the more than 30 artists featured in a centrally-located artwork area on the festival grounds during the KAABOO festival.

