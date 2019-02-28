Fraud on the Gov’t: 3 immigration officers convicted

Five Immigration officers remain out on bail Wednesday (27 February) after being convicted for failing to report a bribe.

Now three of those officers were also convicted for committing fraud on the government.

The officers were among seven people on trial in Grand Court.

The other two were civilians.

One civilian was convicted, while the other was acquitted.

All seven were charged with offences connected to a conspiracy to accept payments to help work permit applicants pass their English tests.

Judge Justice Philip St. John-Stevens is expected to pass sentence in the case on 25 April.

A court order prevents Cayman 27 from naming those involved in the case. This as another case pending.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

