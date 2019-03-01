IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
Sports

Gaelic Football: Cavan Gaels thump Gabriels in week three action

February 28, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Nine players pitched in offense as the Cavan Gaels thrashed Gabriels 24-10 in Round Three of the Cayman Islands Gaelic Football Club (CIGFC).

“It was a really good first half performance,” said Gaels Shane Cusack. “In the second half, we dropped off a bit and they came back into a bit. We kept it tight, and played together as a team. That’s what matters. If everyone is singing off the same hymn sheet. It was a team performance all-around.”

Week 3: Gaelic Football results

Women’s Division

Piarsaigh 1.5 (8)

Anna Bjorge  1.2, Kat Gow 0.2, Grace Carroll 0.1,

def

Bredagh  0.5 (5)

Heather Thompson 0.2, Laura Willighan 0.2, Alex Potts 0.1,

======

Na Fianna  4.6 (18)

Conal Keane 2.1, Niall Hanna 1.1, Sean Lyne 1.0, Darragh Murphy 0.2, Breandan McDonnell 0.1, Tommy Kehoe 0.1

def

Western Gaels 2.5 (11)

Killian Everard 1.2, Tommy Kehoe 1.1, Jonny McLaughlin 0.1, Mark Kearney 0.1 

======

Harps 2.3 (9)

Elena Testori 1.2, Bobeth O’Garro 1.0, Pheona Plummer 0.1

def

Oliver Plunketts 2.2 (8)

Agueda Blake 1.0, Claire Murray 1.0, Laura McGeever 0.1, Orla Delaney 0.1,

======

Week 3: Gaelic Football results

Men’s Division

Wolfe Tones 1.11 (14)

Shane Martin 0.6, Nick Yale 0.1, Brian O’Reilly 0.1, Dylan Bell 0.1, Keith O’Shea 0.1, Kieran Clarke 0.1,  Will Sutton 0.1

def

Shamrocks 0.5 (5)

Colin Nestor 0.4, Paul Hennessy 0.1

======

Buffer’s Alley  1.10 (13)

Molly Kehoe 1.6, Lara Butler 0.2, Brid Verling 0.1, Shanen O’Leary 0.1

def

Sarsfields 2.5 (11)

Lisa Kemp 1.3, Aurelie Carbart 1.2

======

Cavan Gaels 4.12 (24)

Aengus Byrne 3.0, Martin Pacaud 1.0, Cathal McGrath 0.3, Gearoid Magner 0.2, James Meehan 0.2, Bernard Louw 0.1, Curtis Wilson 0.1, Jozef Vogel 0.1, Shane Cusack 0.2

def

Gabriels 2.4 (10)

Rich Pooley 1.1, Dave Collins 1.0, Frank O’Leary 0.2, Justin Naidu 0.1

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
DART Enterprises
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: