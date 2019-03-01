Gaelic Football: Cavan Gaels thump Gabriels in week three action

Nine players pitched in offense as the Cavan Gaels thrashed Gabriels 24-10 in Round Three of the Cayman Islands Gaelic Football Club (CIGFC).
“It was a really good first half performance,” said Gaels Shane Cusack. “In the second half, we dropped off a bit and they came back into a bit. We kept it tight, and played together as a team. That’s what matters. If everyone is singing off the same hymn sheet. It was a team performance all-around.”
Week 3: Gaelic Football results
Women’s Division
Piarsaigh 1.5 (8)
Anna Bjorge 1.2, Kat Gow 0.2, Grace Carroll 0.1,
def
Bredagh 0.5 (5)
Heather Thompson 0.2, Laura Willighan 0.2, Alex Potts 0.1,
======
Na Fianna 4.6 (18)
Conal Keane 2.1, Niall Hanna 1.1, Sean Lyne 1.0, Darragh Murphy 0.2, Breandan McDonnell 0.1, Tommy Kehoe 0.1
def
Western Gaels 2.5 (11)
Killian Everard 1.2, Tommy Kehoe 1.1, Jonny McLaughlin 0.1, Mark Kearney 0.1
======
Harps 2.3 (9)
Elena Testori 1.2, Bobeth O’Garro 1.0, Pheona Plummer 0.1
def
Oliver Plunketts 2.2 (8)
Agueda Blake 1.0, Claire Murray 1.0, Laura McGeever 0.1, Orla Delaney 0.1,
======
Men’s Division
Wolfe Tones 1.11 (14)
Shane Martin 0.6, Nick Yale 0.1, Brian O’Reilly 0.1, Dylan Bell 0.1, Keith O’Shea 0.1, Kieran Clarke 0.1, Will Sutton 0.1
def
Shamrocks 0.5 (5)
Colin Nestor 0.4, Paul Hennessy 0.1
======
Buffer’s Alley 1.10 (13)
Molly Kehoe 1.6, Lara Butler 0.2, Brid Verling 0.1, Shanen O’Leary 0.1
def
Sarsfields 2.5 (11)
Lisa Kemp 1.3, Aurelie Carbart 1.2
======
Cavan Gaels 4.12 (24)
Aengus Byrne 3.0, Martin Pacaud 1.0, Cathal McGrath 0.3, Gearoid Magner 0.2, James Meehan 0.2, Bernard Louw 0.1, Curtis Wilson 0.1, Jozef Vogel 0.1, Shane Cusack 0.2
def
Gabriels 2.4 (10)
Rich Pooley 1.1, Dave Collins 1.0, Frank O’Leary 0.2, Justin Naidu 0.1
