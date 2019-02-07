IDG
George Town landfill fire extinguished

February 6, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
On Wednesday (6 February) fire officers spent most of the day dealing with what was described as a small fire at the George Town landfill. It started on the south east side of the landfill and later in the afternoon, the blaze was fully extinguished.

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) said the fire started at around 8:09 a.m. Fire Services were able to contain the fire, the DEH said officials were using an excavator to dig up the debris so they can ensure the fire was properly extinguished with no active hotspots.

The DEH said fire crews were also using water pumps to thoroughly saturate the area. When Cayman 27 cameras showed up at around 1:00 p.m. firefighters were seen spraying the hotspots.

The DEH said, once fully extinguished, the fire prevention team will assess the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries have occurred as a result of this incident. This is not the first time the landfill was on fire.

Fire officials have stressed the fire is not a cause for concern, but the area will continue to be monitored as a matter of public safety.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what's happening in the community.

