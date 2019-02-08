IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
Environment News

George Town landfill fire update

February 7, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

The George Town landfill remains fire-free tonight (07 February). Government Information Services (GIS) confirmed there were no further hot spots in the area of yesterday’s blaze. The fire started at around 8:00 am yesterday morning on the southeast side of the landfill, by late afternoon it was fully extinguished. Last night firemen kept watch over the site to ensure the fire did not reignite. We reached out to the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) for an update on today’s operations at the landfill, they directed our queries to the Cayman Islands Fire Service.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: