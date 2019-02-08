The George Town landfill remains fire-free tonight (07 February). Government Information Services (GIS) confirmed there were no further hot spots in the area of yesterday’s blaze. The fire started at around 8:00 am yesterday morning on the southeast side of the landfill, by late afternoon it was fully extinguished. Last night firemen kept watch over the site to ensure the fire did not reignite. We reached out to the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) for an update on today’s operations at the landfill, they directed our queries to the Cayman Islands Fire Service.
George Town landfill fire update
February 7, 2019
1 Min Read
About the author
Seaford Russell jr.
Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.
