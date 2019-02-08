George Town landfill fire update

The George Town landfill remains fire-free tonight (07 February). Government Information Services (GIS) confirmed there were no further hot spots in the area of yesterday’s blaze. The fire started at around 8:00 am yesterday morning on the southeast side of the landfill, by late afternoon it was fully extinguished. Last night firemen kept watch over the site to ensure the fire did not reignite. We reached out to the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) for an update on today’s operations at the landfill, they directed our queries to the Cayman Islands Fire Service.

