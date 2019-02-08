IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
Environment News

George Town woman missing

February 7, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

The police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman Dorlee Wright. Ms. Wright was reported missing yesterday at around 8:00 am. According to police, the 49-year-old woman was last seen leaving her home off Anthony Dr. in George Town on Monday (04 February), she has not returned since.

Ms. Wright is described as being short, with light brown skin and short brown hair. Police are asking anyone with information on Ms. Wrights whereabouts to call the George Town police station at 949-4222 or the Anonymous tips at 949-7777.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: