George Town woman missing

The police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman Dorlee Wright. Ms. Wright was reported missing yesterday at around 8:00 am. According to police, the 49-year-old woman was last seen leaving her home off Anthony Dr. in George Town on Monday (04 February), she has not returned since.

Ms. Wright is described as being short, with light brown skin and short brown hair. Police are asking anyone with information on Ms. Wrights whereabouts to call the George Town police station at 949-4222 or the Anonymous tips at 949-7777.

