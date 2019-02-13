Golf: Ross tops third national qualifier for overall lead in Hoerman Cup

With six spots up for grabs in the 2019 Hoerman Cup, Brian Ross has emerged as Cayman’s top golfer after the third of six rounds in the Cayman Islands Golf Association (CIGA) national team qualifiers held Saturday (10 February) at the Ritz Carlton Golf Course.

After opening his qualifiers in Round Two with an +1 over-par 72 at the North Sound Golf Club, Ross finished with a third round best +2 over-par 74. In Cayman’s first ever Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships Hoerman Cup victory, Ross finished in a tie for seventh overall.

“It was quite windy, but I kept the ball in play, so I played quite steady,” said Ross. “Hopefully, I keep playing how I am playing, and we’ll see how it goes.”

Defending national champion Payten Wight finished second best on the day, shooting +3 over-par 75. After missing the cut in January’s Latin American Amateurs, Wight said he was happy with his sixth overall ranking after competing in the first three rounds of qualification.

“First round, I got off to a rough start, but it’s always like that first qualifier back,” said Wight. “I would like to get some under-par rounds in there. I know I can do it, I just have to take the time, be calm, patient, and let it happen.”

After leading the second national qualifier with an even-par 71 at North Sound, Joel Dodson sits in third overall in the Hoerman Cup standings after three rounds. Dodson shot +5 over-par 77 at the Ritz Carlton Saturday, and says he’s aiming to play on Cayman’s Mid-Amateur squad. He added, he still has something to prove.

“The older you get, it becomes to compete with the young guys,” said Dodson. “I think it would be something if I can finish in the top-six. It would be nice to see the look on the young guys face when the older guy beats them.”

